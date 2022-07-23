Find a trigonometric function represented by the graph in the figure. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
e. At what time is the ball at a height of 10 ft on the way down?
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Key Concepts
Quadratic Functions
Solving Quadratic Equations
Projectile Motion
Prove the following identities.
Prove the following identities.
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
d. At what time is the ball at a height of 30 ft on the way up?
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
b. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels upward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
c. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels downward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)