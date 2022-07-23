Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ ⋅ f
Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ ⋅ f
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Prove the following identities.
Parabola properties Consider the general quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c , with a ≠ 0.
a. Find the coordinates of the vertex of the graph of the parabola y= ƒ(x) in terms of a, b, and c.
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
How long does it take the population to reach ?
Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ o g