Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-2))
Prove the following identities.
Prove the following identities.
Parabola properties Consider the general quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c , with a ≠ 0.
a. Find the coordinates of the vertex of the graph of the parabola y= ƒ(x) in terms of a, b, and c.
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
How long does it take the population to reach ?