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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 86
Chapter 1, Problem 86

Prove the following identities.
sinθ1+cosθ=1cosθsinθ\(\frac{\sin\theta}{1+\cos\theta}\)=\(\frac{1-\cos\theta}{\sin\theta}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by examining the left-hand side of the identity: \( \frac{\sin\theta}{1+\cos\theta} \).
Multiply both the numerator and the denominator of the left-hand side by the conjugate of the denominator, which is \( 1-\cos\theta \). This gives: \( \frac{\sin\theta (1-\cos\theta)}{(1+\cos\theta)(1-\cos\theta)} \).
Simplify the denominator using the difference of squares formula: \((1+\cos\theta)(1-\cos\theta) = 1 - \cos^2\theta\).
Recognize that \(1 - \cos^2\theta\) is equal to \(\sin^2\theta\) by the Pythagorean identity.
Simplify the expression: \( \frac{\sin\theta (1-\cos\theta)}{\sin^2\theta} = \frac{1-\cos\theta}{\sin\theta} \), which matches the right-hand side of the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables involved. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for simplifying expressions and proving equations in trigonometry.
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Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging and simplifying expressions using algebraic rules. This includes factoring, expanding, and combining like terms. Mastery of algebraic manipulation is essential for transforming one side of an equation to match the other, which is often necessary in proving identities.
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Determine Continuity Algebraically

Common Denominators

Finding a common denominator is a technique used to combine fractions or simplify expressions involving fractions. This process involves identifying a shared multiple of the denominators, allowing for the addition or comparison of fractions. In the context of trigonometric identities, this skill is vital for equating two fractions and proving their equality.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.

x23+y23=1x^{\(\frac\)23}+y^{\(\frac\)23}=1

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Textbook Question

Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.

ƒ(x)=xxƒ(x) = x |x|

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-2))

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Textbook Question

Prove the following identities.

tan2θ=2tanθ1tan2θ\(\tan\)2\(\theta\)=\(\frac{2\tan\theta}{1-\tan^2\theta}\)

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


e. g(g(-7))

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Textbook Question

Parabola properties Consider the general quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c , with a ≠ 0.


a. Find the coordinates of the vertex of the graph of the parabola y= ƒ(x)  in terms of a, b, and c.

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