Finding steady states using infinite series Solve Exercise 40 by expressing the amount of aspirin in your blood as a geometric series and evaluating the series.
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ / 0.9ⁿ
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Key Concepts
Limit of a Sequence
Behavior of Exponential Functions
Alternating Sequences
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)ln((2k + 1) / (2k − 1))
25–26. Recursively defined sequences
The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.
b.Determine the limit of each sequence.
25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80
{Use of Tech} Error in a finite alternating sum
How many terms of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k⁴ must be summed to ensure that the approximation error is less than 10⁻⁸?
77–87. Absolute or conditional convergence
Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹(k² + 4) / (2k² + 1)
Estimate the value of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / (2k + 5)³ to within 10⁻⁴ of its exact value.