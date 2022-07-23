Finding steady states using infinite series Solve Exercise 40 by expressing the amount of aspirin in your blood as a geometric series and evaluating the series.
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.25b
25–26. Recursively defined sequences
The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.
b.Determine the limit of each sequence.
25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the recurrence relation given: \(a_{n+1} = \frac{1}{2} a_n + 8\) with initial value \(a_0 = 80\).
Assuming the sequence converges to a limit \(L\), use the property that as \(n \to \infty\), \(a_n\) and \(a_{n+1}\) both approach \(L\).
Set up the equation for the limit by substituting \(a_n = L\) and \(a_{n+1} = L\) into the recurrence relation: \(L = \frac{1}{2} L + 8\).
Solve the resulting algebraic equation for \(L\) to find the limit of the sequence.
Verify that the sequence is monotonic and bounded to confirm that the limit found is valid.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Recursively Defined Sequences
A recursively defined sequence is one where each term is defined based on one or more previous terms using a recurrence relation. Understanding how to express terms in terms of earlier ones is essential for analyzing the sequence's behavior and finding limits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:40
Arithmetic Sequences - Recursive Formula
Monotonicity and Boundedness
A sequence is monotonic if it is either non-increasing or non-decreasing, and bounded if its terms lie within fixed upper and lower limits. These properties guarantee the existence of a limit for the sequence, which is crucial when determining convergence.
Finding Limits of Linear Recurrence Relations
For linear recurrence relations like aₙ₊₁ = r aₙ + c, the limit can be found by setting the limit L equal to its own recurrence: L = rL + c. Solving this equation gives the sequence's limit, assuming |r| < 1 to ensure convergence.
Recommended video:
05:21
Finding Limits by Direct Substitution
Related Practice
Textbook Question
53
views
Textbook Question
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)ln((2k + 1) / (2k − 1))
35
views
Textbook Question
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ / 0.9ⁿ
48
views
Textbook Question
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)sin(1 / k⁹)
46
views
Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Error in a finite alternating sum
How many terms of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k⁴ must be summed to ensure that the approximation error is less than 10⁻⁸?
62
views
Textbook Question
77–87. Absolute or conditional convergence
Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹(k² + 4) / (2k² + 1)
76
views