Explain why the magnitude of the remainder in an alternating series (with terms that are nonincreasing in magnitude) is less than or equal to the magnitude of the first neglected term.
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.41
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
41.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 4 / 12ᵏ
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Identify the first term \( a \) and the common ratio \( r \) of the geometric series. Here, the series is \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{4}{12^k} \), so the first term is \( a = \frac{4}{12^1} = \frac{4}{12} \).
Express the series in the standard geometric series form \( \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} ar^k \) by adjusting the index if necessary. Since the sum starts at \( k=1 \), rewrite it as \( \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} ar^k \) with \( a = \frac{4}{12} \) and \( r = \frac{1}{12} \).
Check the convergence of the series by evaluating the absolute value of the common ratio \( |r| \). If \( |r| < 1 \), the series converges; otherwise, it diverges.
If the series converges, use the formula for the sum of an infinite geometric series starting at \( k=0 \): \(\n\[\n\)\$\$ S = \(\frac{a}{1 - r}\) \$\$\(\n\]\nwhere\) \( a \) is the first term and \( r \) is the common ratio.
Calculate the sum using the values of \( a \) and \( r \) identified, keeping the expression symbolic without simplifying to a final decimal value.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Geometric Series
A geometric series is a sum of terms where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. It has the form ∑ ar^(k), where a is the first term and r is the common ratio. Understanding this structure is essential to evaluate or determine the convergence of the series.
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Convergence Criteria for Geometric Series
A geometric series converges if and only if the absolute value of the common ratio |r| is less than 1. If |r| ≥ 1, the series diverges. This criterion helps decide whether the infinite sum has a finite value or not.
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Sum Formula for Convergent Geometric Series
When a geometric series converges, its sum can be calculated using the formula S = a / (1 - r), where a is the first term and r is the common ratio. This formula provides a quick way to find the total sum of infinitely many terms.
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