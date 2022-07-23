Textbook Question
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
41.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 4 / 12ᵏ
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21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
41.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 4 / 12ᵏ
Growth rates of sequences
Use Theorem 10.6 to find the limit of the following sequences or state that they diverge.
{n¹⁰ / ln20n}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{ⁿ√(e³ⁿ⁺⁴)}
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) sin(1 / k) / k²
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁰.⁹⁹
Simplify k! / (k + 2)! for any integer k ≥ 0.