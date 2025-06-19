To find the first four terms of the sequence defined by \( a_n = n^2 \times (n-1)! \), we will evaluate the expression for \( n = 1 \) through \( n = 4 \).

Starting with \( n = 1 \):

We have:

\( a_1 = 1^2 \times (1-1)! \)

Calculating this gives:

\( a_1 = 1 \times 0! \)

Since \( 0! = 1 \), we find:

\( a_1 = 1 \times 1 = 1 \)

Next, for \( n = 2 \):

We calculate:

\( a_2 = 2^2 \times (2-1)! \)

This simplifies to:

\( a_2 = 4 \times 1! \)

And since \( 1! = 1 \), we have:

\( a_2 = 4 \times 1 = 4 \)

Now, for \( n = 3 \):

We find:

\( a_3 = 3^2 \times (3-1)! \)

This becomes:

\( a_3 = 9 \times 2! \)

Calculating \( 2! = 2 \times 1 = 2 \), we get:

\( a_3 = 9 \times 2 = 18 \)

Finally, for \( n = 4 \):

We compute:

\( a_4 = 4^2 \times (4-1)! \)

This simplifies to:

\( a_4 = 16 \times 3! \)

Since \( 3! = 3 \times 2 \times 1 = 6 \), we find:

\( a_4 = 16 \times 6 = 96 \)

Thus, the first four terms of the sequence are \( 1, 4, 18, \) and \( 96 \). This sequence can be extended further by continuing to apply the same formula for higher values of \( n \).