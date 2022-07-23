32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{1 + cos(1⁄n)}
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 4)
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
67. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3 / (k² + 5k + 4)
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
For what values of p does the series ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) 1 / kᵖ converge (initial index is 10)? For what values of p does it diverge?