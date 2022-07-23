Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.4.31
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.31

23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k − 2)⁴

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=3}^{\infty} \frac{1}{(k-2)^4} \). Notice that the term inside the summation can be rewritten as \( \frac{1}{n^4} \) by letting \( n = k - 2 \). This shifts the index to start from \( n=1 \).
Recognize that the series is a p-series of the form \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n^p} \) where \( p = 4 \). The p-series test states that such a series converges if and only if \( p > 1 \).
Since \( p = 4 > 1 \), the p-series test indicates that the series converges.
Optionally, you could apply the Integral Test by considering the function \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x^4} \) for \( x \geq 1 \), which is positive, continuous, and decreasing. Then evaluate the improper integral \( \int_1^{\infty} \frac{1}{x^4} \, dx \) to confirm convergence.
Conclude that by the p-series test (and optionally the Integral Test), the series \( \sum_{k=3}^{\infty} \frac{1}{(k-2)^4} \) converges.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Divergence Test

The Divergence Test states that if the limit of the terms of a series does not approach zero, the series diverges. It is a quick initial check to determine if a series cannot converge, but if the limit is zero, the test is inconclusive.
Recommended video:
05:44
Divergence Test (nth Term Test)

Integral Test

The Integral Test relates a series to an improper integral by comparing the sum of terms to the integral of a corresponding function. If the integral converges, so does the series; if the integral diverges, the series diverges as well. It requires the function to be positive, continuous, and decreasing.
Recommended video:
07:25
Integral Test

p-series Test

A p-series is a series of the form ∑ 1/n^p. It converges if and only if p > 1 and diverges otherwise. This test is useful for quickly determining convergence of series with terms involving powers of n.
Recommended video:
04:30
P-Series and Harmonic Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯

38
views
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{1 + cos(1⁄n)}

40
views
Textbook Question

9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 4)

69
views
Textbook Question

54–69. Telescoping series

For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.


67. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3 / (k² + 5k + 4)

97
views
Textbook Question

6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.


{1.00001ⁿ}

80
views
Textbook Question

For what values of p does the series ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) 1 / kᵖ converge (initial index is 10)? For what values of p does it diverge?

51
views