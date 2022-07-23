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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.4.5
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.5

For what values of p does the series ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) 1 / kᵖ converge (initial index is 10)? For what values of p does it diverge?

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1
Recognize that the given series is a p-series of the form \(\sum_{k=10}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^p}\), where \(p\) is a real number parameter.
Recall the p-series convergence test: a p-series \(\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^p}\) converges if and only if \(p > 1\) and diverges otherwise.
Note that changing the starting index from 1 to 10 does not affect the convergence or divergence of the series because convergence depends on the behavior of the tail of the series.
Therefore, apply the p-series test to conclude that the series converges if \(p > 1\) and diverges if \(p \leq 1\).
Summarize the result: the series \(\sum_{k=10}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^p}\) converges for all \(p > 1\) and diverges for all \(p \leq 1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

p-Series Test

The p-series test determines the convergence of series of the form ∑ 1/k^p. Such a series converges if and only if p > 1, and diverges otherwise. This test is fundamental for analyzing series with terms involving powers of the index.
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P-Series and Harmonic Series

Convergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Understanding convergence criteria helps determine whether the sum of infinitely many terms results in a finite value or not.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Effect of the Starting Index on Convergence

Changing the starting index of a series (e.g., from 1 to 10) does not affect its convergence or divergence. Convergence depends on the behavior of terms as k approaches infinity, so initial finite terms do not influence the overall convergence.
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Choosing a Convergence Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ( (3k + 1)(3k + 4) )

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Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7ᵏ + 11ᵏ) / 11ᵏ

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Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{1 + cos(1⁄n)}

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Textbook Question

23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k − 2)⁴

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Textbook Question

9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 4)

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