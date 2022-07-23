12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)
a.Does the sequence { k/(k + 1) } converge? Why or why not?
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = (–1)ⁿ (3n³ + 4n) / (6n³ + 5)
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / eᵏ
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = 8ⁿ / n!
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(7 + sin k) / k²