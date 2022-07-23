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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.2.55
Chapter 10, Problem 10.2.55

55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}

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1
Identify the general term of the sequence, which is given by \(a_n = \frac{(-1)^n}{2^n}\).
Recall that \((-1)^n\) alternates between \(1\) and \(-1\) as \(n\) increases, causing the numerator to alternate signs.
Note that the denominator \$2^n\( grows exponentially as \)n$ increases, becoming very large.
Consider the behavior of the absolute value of the terms: \(\left|a_n\right| = \frac{1}{2^n}\), which approaches \(0\) as \(n \to \infty\).
Since the numerator only changes sign but the magnitude approaches zero, conclude that the sequence converges to \(0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequence and Limit

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a specific formula. The limit of a sequence is the value that the terms approach as the index goes to infinity. Understanding how to find limits helps determine if a sequence converges to a finite value or diverges.
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Introduction to Sequences

Behavior of Exponential Terms

Exponential terms like 2ⁿ grow rapidly as n increases. When in the denominator, such terms cause the overall fraction to approach zero. Recognizing this behavior is key to evaluating limits involving exponential expressions.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions

Alternating Sequences

An alternating sequence changes sign with each term, often represented by (−1)ⁿ. While the sign alternates, the magnitude may approach zero or another value. Understanding this helps analyze whether the sequence converges or oscillates without settling.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))

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Textbook Question

1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹) / (√2ᵏ + lnk)

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Textbook Question

The terms of a sequence of partial sums are defined by Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k² , for n=1, 2, 3, .....Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence.

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Textbook Question

38–39. Examining a series two ways Determine whether the following series converge using either the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test. Then use another method to check your answer.

39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 2k + 1)

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Textbook Question

40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ × k / (k³ + 1)

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