55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹) × ((10k³ + k) / (9k³ + k + 1))ᵏ
The terms of a sequence of partial sums are defined by Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k² , for n=1, 2, 3, .....Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence.
9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.
∑ k = 0 to 83ᵏ
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ × k / (k³ + 1)
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ