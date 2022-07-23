9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹) × ((10k³ + k) / (9k³ + k + 1))ᵏ
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹) × ((10k³ + k) / (9k³ + k + 1))ᵏ
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
51.0.456̅ = 0.456456456…
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)
9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.
∑ k = 0 to 83ᵏ
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ