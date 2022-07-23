41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
d.Using a calculator or a graphing utility, estimate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∑ pᵏ diverges, then ∑ (p + 0.001)ᵏ diverges, for a fixed real number p.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The Ratio Test is always inconclusive when applied to ∑ aₖ, where aₖ is a nonzero rational function of k.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d.If {aₙ} = {1, ½, ⅓, ¼, ⅕, …} and
{bₙ} = {1, 0, ½, 0, ⅓, 0, ¼, 0, …},
then limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Every partial sum Sₙ of the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k² underestimates the exact value of ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k².