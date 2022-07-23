41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
d.Using a calculator or a graphing utility, estimate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
Drug elimination
Jack took a 200-mg dose of a pain killer at midnight. Every hour, 5% of the drug is washed out of his bloodstream. Let dₙ be the amount of drug in Jack’s blood n hours after the drug was taken, where d₀ = 200mg.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If lim (as k → ∞) ᵏ√|aₖ| = 1/4, then ∑ 10aₖ converges absolutely.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. When applying the Limit Comparison Test, an appropriate comparison series for ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + 2k + 1) / (k⁵ + 5k + 7) is ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k³.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ |aₖ| diverges.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d.If {aₙ} = {1, ½, ⅓, ¼, ⅕, …} and
{bₙ} = {1, 0, ½, 0, ⅓, 0, ¼, 0, …},
then limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.