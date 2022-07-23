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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.1.73c
Chapter 10, Problem 10.1.73c

72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence


c.Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence.


Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.

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1
Identify the nature of the sequence: Since the material loses 50% of its mass every 10 years, the mass at the end of each decade is half of the mass at the previous decade. This indicates a geometric sequence where each term is multiplied by a constant ratio.
Define the recurrence relation: The mass at the end of the (n+1)ᵗʰ decade, denoted as \(M_{n+1}\), depends on the mass at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, \(M_n\). Since the mass halves every decade, the relation can be written as \(M_{n+1} = r \times M_n\), where \(r\) is the common ratio.
Determine the common ratio \(r\): Because the material transmutes 50% of its mass, the remaining mass is 50%, so \(r = 0.5\).
Write the full recurrence relation: Substitute the value of \(r\) into the relation to get \(M_{n+1} = 0.5 \times M_n\).
Include the initial condition: The problem states the initial mass is \(M_0 = 20\) grams, which is necessary to generate the sequence starting point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recurrence Relations

A recurrence relation defines each term of a sequence using one or more previous terms. It provides a way to generate the sequence step-by-step, often reflecting a process evolving over discrete intervals, such as time periods in decay problems.
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Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes a process where a quantity decreases by a consistent percentage over equal time intervals. In radioactive decay, the mass reduces by a fixed fraction (e.g., 50%) every period, leading to a sequence where each term is a constant fraction of the previous one.
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Initial Conditions in Sequences

Initial conditions specify the starting value(s) of a sequence, such as M₀ = 20g here. They are essential for uniquely determining the sequence generated by a recurrence relation and for calculating subsequent terms accurately.
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Introduction to Sequences
Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing

A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.



c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. A series that converges conditionally must converge.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c.If the terms of the sequence {aₙ} are positive and increasing, then the sequence of partial sums for the series∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁aₖ diverges.

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Textbook Question

87. Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. Suppose f is a continuous, positive, decreasing function, for x ≥ 1, and aₖ = f(k), for k = 1, 2, 3, …. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges to L, then ∫ (1 to ∞) f(x) dx converges to L.

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Textbook Question

41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.


c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.


41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶

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