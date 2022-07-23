{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?
{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. A series that converges conditionally must converge.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.If the terms of the sequence {aₙ} are positive and increasing, then the sequence of partial sums for the series∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁aₖ diverges.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Suppose f is a continuous, positive, decreasing function, for x ≥ 1, and aₖ = f(k), for k = 1, 2, 3, …. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges to L, then ∫ (1 to ∞) f(x) dx converges to L.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶