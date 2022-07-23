{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?
{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
c.Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence.
Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Suppose f is a continuous, positive, decreasing function, for x ≥ 1, and aₖ = f(k), for k = 1, 2, 3, …. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges to L, then ∫ (1 to ∞) f(x) dx converges to L.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶