{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?
{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
c.Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence.
Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) for the exact value of the series.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶