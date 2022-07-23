Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.7.31c
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.31c

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. If lim (as k → ∞) ᵏ√|aₖ| = 1/4, then ∑ 10aₖ converges absolutely.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the root test for series convergence: For a series \( \sum a_k \), if \( L = \lim_{k \to \infty} \sqrt[k]{|a_k|} \), then the series converges absolutely if \( L < 1 \), diverges if \( L > 1 \), and the test is inconclusive if \( L = 1 \).
Given \( \lim_{k \to \infty} \sqrt[k]{|a_k|} = \frac{1}{4} \), which is less than 1, the series \( \sum a_k \) converges absolutely by the root test.
Now consider the series \( \sum 10 a_k \). Since multiplying each term by a constant factor (here 10) does not affect the root limit except by a constant factor inside the root, analyze \( \sqrt[k]{|10 a_k|} \).
Note that \( \sqrt[k]{|10 a_k|} = \sqrt[k]{10} \cdot \sqrt[k]{|a_k|} \). As \( k \to \infty \), \( \sqrt[k]{10} \to 1 \), so the limit remains \( \frac{1}{4} \times 1 = \frac{1}{4} \).
Since the root limit for \( 10 a_k \) is also \( \frac{1}{4} < 1 \), the series \( \sum 10 a_k \) converges absolutely by the root test.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Root Test for Series Convergence

The root test determines the convergence of a series by examining the limit of the k-th root of the absolute value of its terms. If this limit is less than 1, the series converges absolutely; if greater than 1, it diverges; and if equal to 1, the test is inconclusive.
Recommended video:
07:15
Root Test

Absolute Convergence

A series ∑aₖ converges absolutely if the series of absolute values ∑|aₖ| converges. Absolute convergence guarantees convergence regardless of the signs of the terms, making it a stronger form of convergence.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test

Effect of Multiplying Series Terms by a Constant

Multiplying each term of a series by a constant factor scales the terms but does not affect the convergence nature if the constant is finite. Specifically, if ∑aₖ converges absolutely, then ∑c·aₖ also converges absolutely for any finite constant c.
Recommended video:
06:45
Intro to Series: Partial Sums
Related Practice
Textbook Question

67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.


c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.


∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]

92
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} A savings plan

James begins a savings plan in which he deposits \(100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.

To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits \)100.


Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = \(0.


c.How many months are needed to reach a balance of \)5000?

43
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

d. When applying the Limit Comparison Test, an appropriate comparison series for ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + 2k + 1) / (k⁵ + 5k + 7) is ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k³.

31
views
Textbook Question

72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences

Consider the following situations that generate a sequence


d.Using a calculator or a graphing utility, estimate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.


Radioactive decay

A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.

58
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

d. If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ |aₖ| diverges.

40
views
Textbook Question

41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.


c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.


43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ

147
views