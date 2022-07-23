67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
{Use of Tech} A savings plan
James begins a savings plan in which he deposits \(100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.
To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits \)100.
Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = \(0.
c.How many months are needed to reach a balance of \)5000?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. When applying the Limit Comparison Test, an appropriate comparison series for ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + 2k + 1) / (k⁵ + 5k + 7) is ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k³.
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
d.Using a calculator or a graphing utility, estimate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ |aₖ| diverges.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ