Textbook Question
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.
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Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If lim (k → ∞) aₖ = 0, then ∑ aₖ converges."