87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
g. Viewed as a function of r, the series 1 + r + r² + r³ + ⋯ takes on all values in the interval (1/2, ∞).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. If ∑ k⁻ᵖ converges, then ∑ k⁻ᵖ⁺⁰.⁰⁰¹ converges.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If lim (k → ∞) aₖ = 0, then ∑ aₖ converges."