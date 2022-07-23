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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.7.3
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.3

Evaluate 1000!/998! without a calculator.

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Recall the definition of factorial: for any positive integer \(n\), \(n! = n \times (n-1) \times (n-2) \times \cdots \times 1\).
Express both factorials explicitly: \(1000! = 1000 \times 999 \times 998!\) and \$998!$ remains as is.
Rewrite the expression \(\frac{1000!}{998!}\) by substituting the expanded form of \$1000!$:
\[\frac{1000!}{998!} = \frac{1000 \times 999 \times 998!}{998!}\]
Cancel out the common \$998!$ terms in numerator and denominator, leaving:
\[1000 \times 999\]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factorial Definition

The factorial of a positive integer n, denoted n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Understanding this definition is essential to simplify expressions involving factorials.
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Factorial Simplification Using Division

When dividing factorials like n! / (n - k)!, many terms cancel out because (n - k)! is a part of n!. This allows simplification to a product of k consecutive integers starting from n downwards, making calculations easier without full expansion.
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Properties of Factorials in Ratios

Ratios of factorials often reduce to products of a few terms. For example, 1000! / 998! equals 1000 × 999 because 998! cancels out the terms from 1 to 998 in the numerator. Recognizing this property helps evaluate large factorial expressions efficiently.
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