Textbook Question
What test is advisable if a series involves a factorial term?
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What test is advisable if a series involves a factorial term?
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 / √(k + 2) – 1 / √k)
Evaluate 1000!/998! without a calculator.
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (4k)! / (k!)⁴
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)k² · 1.001⁻ᵏ
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
31.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2^(–3k)