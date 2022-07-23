67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
{Use of Tech} A savings plan
James begins a savings plan in which he deposits \(100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.
To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits \)100.
Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = \(0.
c.How many months are needed to reach a balance of \)5000?
{Use of Tech} Periodic dosing
Many people take aspirin on a regular basis as a preventive measure for heart disease. Suppose a person takes 80 mg of aspirin every 24 hours. Assume aspirin has a half-life of 24 hours; that is, every 24 hours, half of the drug in the blood is eliminated.
c.Assuming the sequence has a limit, confirm the result of part (b) by finding the limit of {dₙ} directly.
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) for the exact value of the series.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}