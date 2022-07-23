67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
{Use of Tech} A savings plan
James begins a savings plan in which he deposits \(100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.
To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits \)100.
Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = \(0.
c.How many months are needed to reach a balance of \)5000?
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.The convergent sequences {aₙ} and {bₙ} differ in their first 100 terms, but aₙ = bₙ for n > 100.
It follows that limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
c. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence.
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ