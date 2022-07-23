67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.The convergent sequences {aₙ} and {bₙ} differ in their first 100 terms, but aₙ = bₙ for n > 100.
It follows that limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If lim (as k → ∞) ᵏ√|aₖ| = 1/4, then ∑ 10aₖ converges absolutely.
{Use of Tech} Periodic dosing
Many people take aspirin on a regular basis as a preventive measure for heart disease. Suppose a person takes 80 mg of aspirin every 24 hours. Assume aspirin has a half-life of 24 hours; that is, every 24 hours, half of the drug in the blood is eliminated.
c.Assuming the sequence has a limit, confirm the result of part (b) by finding the limit of {dₙ} directly.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. When applying the Limit Comparison Test, an appropriate comparison series for ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + 2k + 1) / (k⁵ + 5k + 7) is ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k³.
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ