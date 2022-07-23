Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = 2x/(1 + x²)²
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = 2x/(1 + x²)²
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞ e⁻ᵏˣ
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (tan ⁻¹ x − x)/x³"
Is ∑ₖ₌₀ ∞ (5x − 20)ᵏ a power series? If so, find the center a of the power series and state a formula for the coefficients cₖ of the power series.
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x)=e⁻²ˣ, a=0; approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ².
Radius of convergence Find the radius of convergence for the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (1−cos (1/2ᵏ)) xᵏ