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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.27
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.27

Power series for derivatives


a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.


f(x) = ln (1 + x)

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1
Start with the Taylor series expansion of the function \(f(x) = \ln(1 + x)\) centered at 0. Recall that the Taylor series for \(\ln(1 + x)\) is given by the alternating series \(\sum_{n=1}^{\infty} (-1)^{n+1} \frac{x^n}{n}\) for \(|x| < 1\).
Differentiate the series term-by-term with respect to \(x\). Use the rule \(\frac{d}{dx} \left( x^n \right) = n x^{n-1}\). Applying this to each term, the differentiated series becomes \(\sum_{n=1}^{\infty} (-1)^{n+1} \frac{d}{dx} \left( \frac{x^n}{n} \right) = \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} (-1)^{n+1} x^{n-1}\).
Rewrite the differentiated series to identify the function it represents. Notice that \(\sum_{n=1}^{\infty} (-1)^{n+1} x^{n-1}\) can be re-indexed or recognized as a geometric series with alternating signs. This series corresponds to \(\frac{1}{1+x}\) for \(|x| < 1\).
Confirm the function represented by the differentiated series is indeed \(f'(x) = \frac{1}{1+x}\), which matches the derivative of \(f(x) = \ln(1+x)\).
Determine the interval of convergence for the differentiated series. Since the original series converges for \(|x| < 1\) and differentiation does not change the radius of convergence, the interval of convergence remains \((-1, 1)\). Check endpoints separately if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point, often zero (Maclaurin series). It allows complex functions to be expressed as power series, facilitating differentiation and integration term-by-term.
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Taylor Series

Term-by-Term Differentiation of Power Series

Power series can be differentiated term-by-term within their interval of convergence. Differentiating each term individually produces a new power series representing the derivative of the original function, preserving convergence properties inside the interval.
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Intro to Power Series

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which a power series converges. Differentiating a power series does not change its radius of convergence, but the behavior at endpoints must be checked separately to determine the exact interval for the derivative series.
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Interval of Convergence
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Combining power series Use the geometric series


f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,


to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.


f(x³) = 1/(1 − x³)

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Textbook Question

Working with binomial series Use properties of power series, substitution, and factoring to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions. Use the Maclaurin series


(1 + x)⁻² = 1 − 2x + 3x² − 4x³ + ⋯, for −1 < x < 1.


1/(3 + 4x)²

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Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.


∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹(x−1)ᵏ)/k

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Textbook Question

Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a


a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).


b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).

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Textbook Question

Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.

tan ⁻¹ (1/2)

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Textbook Question

Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.∫₀⁰ᐧ²⁵ e⁻ˣ² dx

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