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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.50
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.50

Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
tan ⁻¹ (1/2)

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Recall that the Taylor series expansion for \( \tan^{-1}(x) \) centered at \( x=0 \) (also known as the Maclaurin series) is given by the infinite series: \[ \tan^{-1}(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} (-1)^n \frac{x^{2n+1}}{2n+1} = x - \frac{x^3}{3} + \frac{x^5}{5} - \frac{x^7}{7} + \cdots \] This series converges for \( |x| \leq 1 \).
Since we want to approximate \( \tan^{-1}(1/2) \), substitute \( x = \frac{1}{2} \) into the series: \[ \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{1}{2}\right) = \frac{1}{2} - \frac{\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^3}{3} + \frac{\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^5}{5} - \frac{\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^7}{7} + \cdots \] This gives the infinite series representation for \( \tan^{-1}(1/2) \).
Identify the first four nonzero terms explicitly by writing each term with the powers and denominators clearly: 1st term: \( \frac{1}{2} \) 2nd term: \( - \frac{(1/2)^3}{3} = - \frac{1/8}{3} \) 3rd term: \( + \frac{(1/2)^5}{5} = + \frac{1/32}{5} \) 4th term: \( - \frac{(1/2)^7}{7} = - \frac{1/128}{7} \)
Write the partial sum of the first four nonzero terms as: \[ \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{1}{2}\right) \approx \frac{1}{2} - \frac{1}{24} + \frac{1}{160} - \frac{1}{896} \] This expression represents the approximation using the first four terms of the Taylor series.
To summarize, the steps to find the first four nonzero terms are: - Use the Maclaurin series for \( \tan^{-1}(x) \). - Substitute \( x = \frac{1}{2} \). - Write out the first four terms explicitly with powers and denominators. - Express the partial sum as the approximation of \( \tan^{-1}(1/2) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. It approximates functions near that point, allowing complex functions to be expressed as polynomials. For example, the Taylor series of arctan(x) at x=0 is used to approximate values like arctan(1/2).
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Maclaurin Series for arctan(x)

The Maclaurin series is a Taylor series centered at zero. For arctan(x), it is given by x - x^3/3 + x^5/5 - x^7/7 + ... . This alternating series converges for |x| ≤ 1 and is used to approximate arctan values by substituting x with the desired number, such as 1/2.
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Convergence of Taylor & Maclaurin Series

Finding Nonzero Terms in a Series

When approximating a function using a Taylor series, identifying the first few nonzero terms involves calculating terms until four nonzero coefficients appear. This ensures a more accurate approximation. For arctan(1/2), the first four nonzero terms come from substituting x=1/2 into the first four terms of its Maclaurin series.
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Related Practice
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