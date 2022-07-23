Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
a. Find the first four nonzero terms of the binomial series centered at 0 for the given function.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
a. Compute S′(x) and C′(x).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Only even powers of x appear in the Taylor polynomials for f(x)=e⁻²ˣ centered at 0.