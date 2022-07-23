Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.
Probability: sudden−death playoff Teams A and B go into suddendeath overtime after playing to a tie. The teams alternate possession of the ball, and the first team to score wins. Assume each team has a 1/6 chance of scoring when it has the ball, and Team A has the ball first.
a. The probability that Team A ultimately wins is ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (1/6)(5/6)²ᵏ. Evaluate this series.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = eˣ ≈ 1 + x
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Only even powers of x appear in the Taylor polynomials for f(x)=e⁻²ˣ centered at 0.