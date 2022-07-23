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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.49a
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.49a

{Use of Tech} Binomial series


a. Find the first four nonzero terms of the binomial series centered at 0 for the given function.


f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function and the form of the binomial series: The function is \(f(x) = (1+x)^{-\frac{2}{3}}\). The binomial series expansion for \((1+x)^k\) centered at 0 is given by \(\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \binom{k}{n} x^n\), where \(\binom{k}{n} = \frac{k(k-1)(k-2)\cdots(k-n+1)}{n!}\).
Calculate the binomial coefficients for the first four terms: Start with \(n=0\), where \(\binom{k}{0} = 1\). Then find \(\binom{-\frac{2}{3}}{1}\), \(\binom{-\frac{2}{3}}{2}\), and \(\binom{-\frac{2}{3}}{3}\) using the formula for generalized binomial coefficients.
Write out the first four nonzero terms of the series: Using the coefficients found, express the terms as \(\binom{k}{n} x^n\) for \(n=0,1,2,3\). This will give you the approximation of \(f(x)\) near \(x=0\).
Use the series to approximate \(f(0.18)\): Since \(1.18 = 1 + 0.18\), substitute \(x=0.18\) into the first four terms of the binomial series to approximate \(1.18^{-\frac{2}{3}}\).
Sum the four terms to get the approximate value: Add the four terms calculated in the previous step to find the approximate value of \(1.18^{-\frac{2}{3}}\) using the binomial series expansion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Series Expansion

The binomial series generalizes the binomial theorem to any real exponent, allowing the expansion of expressions like (1 + x)^k into an infinite series. It is expressed as a sum involving binomial coefficients and powers of x, converging for |x| < 1. This expansion helps approximate functions near x = 0.
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Finding Nonzero Terms in a Series

When expanding a function into a series, identifying the first few nonzero terms involves calculating coefficients using the binomial formula and recognizing when terms vanish. This process is essential for approximations and understanding the behavior of the function near the center of expansion.
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Using Series to Approximate Function Values

Once the binomial series is found, it can be used to approximate function values at points close to the center by substituting the value into the partial sum of the series. This method provides an efficient way to estimate values like 1.18^(-2/3) without a calculator.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x)=3ˣ, a=0

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Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.

a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.

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Textbook Question

Probability: sudden−death playoff Teams A and B go into suddendeath overtime after playing to a tie. The teams alternate possession of the ball, and the first team to score wins. Assume each team has a 1/6 chance of scoring when it has the ball, and Team A has the ball first.


a. The probability that Team A ultimately wins is ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (1/6)(5/6)²ᵏ. Evaluate this series.

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.


f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. Only even powers of x appear in the Taylor polynomials for f(x)=e⁻²ˣ centered at 0.

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