Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x, a = 1
Taylor series
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x, a = 1
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = sin x ≈ x
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.