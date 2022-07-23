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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.1.69b
Chapter 11, Problem 11.1.69b

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) = sin x ≈ x

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1
Identify the function and the approximation given: the function is \(f(x) = \sin x\), and the approximation near zero is \(\sin x \approx x\).
To estimate \(f(0.2)\) using the approximation, substitute \(x = 0.2\) into the approximation: \(f(0.2) \approx 0.2\).
To find a bound on the error, recall the Taylor remainder theorem. The error in approximating \(\sin x\) by \(x\) near zero is given by the next term in the Taylor series expansion, which involves \(\frac{\cos c}{2} x^2\) for some \(c\) between 0 and \(x\).
Since \(|\cos c| \leq 1\) for all real \(c\), the maximum error bound is \(\left| R_2 \right| \leq \frac{|x|^3}{6}\), because the next term in the Taylor series for \(\sin x\) after \(x\) is \(-\frac{x^3}{3!}\).
Calculate the error bound by substituting \(x = 0.2\) into \(\frac{|x|^3}{6}\) to get the maximum possible error in the approximation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Small Angle Approximation

The small angle approximation states that for values of x near zero, sin(x) can be approximated by x. This simplifies calculations by replacing the sine function with a linear expression, which is accurate for small angles measured in radians.
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Taylor Series Expansion

The Taylor series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from its derivatives at a single point. For sin(x) near zero, the series starts as x - x³/6 + ..., and truncating after the first term gives the small angle approximation.
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Error Bound in Approximations

An error bound estimates the maximum difference between the true function value and its approximation. For Taylor approximations, the Lagrange remainder formula provides a way to calculate this bound, ensuring the approximation's accuracy is quantifiable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Taylor series


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = 1/x, a = 1

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero. 


b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.


f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2

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Textbook Question

Probability: sudden−death playoff Teams A and B go into suddendeath overtime after playing to a tie. The teams alternate possession of the ball, and the first team to score wins. Assume each team has a 1/6 chance of scoring when it has the ball, and Team A has the ball first.


b. The expected number of rounds (possessions by either team) required for the overtime to end is (1/6) ∑ₖ₌₁∞ k(5/6)ᵏ⁻¹. Evaluate this series.

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0

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Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.

b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.

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Textbook Question

Taylor series


b. Write the power series using summation notation.


f(x) = ln x, a = 3

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