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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.2.20
Chapter 11, Problem 11.2.20

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.


∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!

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Identify the given power series: \( \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} \frac{(2x)^k}{k!} \). This is a power series centered at 0 with general term \( a_k = \frac{(2x)^k}{k!} \).
To find the radius of convergence, use the Ratio Test. Consider the limit \( L = \lim_{k \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{k+1}}{a_k} \right| \). Substitute \( a_k \) and \( a_{k+1} \): \[ L = \lim_{k \to \infty} \left| \frac{(2x)^{k+1} / (k+1)!}{(2x)^k / k!} \right| = \lim_{k \to \infty} \left| \frac{(2x)^{k+1}}{(k+1)!} \cdot \frac{k!}{(2x)^k} \right| = \lim_{k \to \infty} \left| \frac{2x}{k+1} \right| \]
Evaluate the limit \( L \). Since \( \lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{2|x|}{k+1} = 0 \), the Ratio Test tells us the series converges for all real \( x \).
Because the limit \( L = 0 < 1 \) for all \( x \), the radius of convergence \( R = \infty \). This means the power series converges for every real number \( x \).
Therefore, the interval of convergence is \( (-\infty, \infty) \). No endpoints need to be checked since the series converges everywhere.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series

A power series is an infinite sum of terms in the form a_k(x - c)^k, where a_k are coefficients and c is the center. Understanding power series helps analyze functions represented as infinite polynomials and is essential for determining convergence properties.
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Intro to Power Series

Radius of Convergence

The radius of convergence is the distance from the center within which a power series converges absolutely. It can be found using tests like the Ratio Test or Root Test, indicating the interval where the series represents a valid function.
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Radius of Convergence

Interval of Convergence

The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which the power series converges. It includes all points within the radius of convergence and requires checking endpoints separately to determine if the series converges or diverges there.
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Interval of Convergence
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.


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Textbook Question

Remainders Find the remainder in the Taylor series centered at the point a for the following functions. Then show that lim ₙ→∞ Rₙ(x)=0, for all x in the interval of convergence.


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Textbook Question

How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?

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Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.


−x²/1 + x⁴/2! −x⁶/3! + x⁸/4! − ⋯

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.


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Textbook Question

Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation


a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.


b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.


c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.


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