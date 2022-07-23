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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.1.41
Chapter 11, Problem 11.1.41

Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.


f(x) = sin x, a = 0

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Recall that the remainder term \( R_n(x) \) for the nth-order Taylor polynomial of a function \( f(x) \) centered at \( a \) is given by the Lagrange form of the remainder: \[ R_n(x) = \frac{f^{(n+1)}(c)}{(n+1)!} (x - a)^{n+1} \] where \( c \) is some value between \( a \) and \( x \).
Identify the function and center: here, \( f(x) = \sin x \) and \( a = 0 \). So the remainder term becomes: \[ R_n(x) = \frac{f^{(n+1)}(c)}{(n+1)!} x^{n+1} \] with \( c \) between 0 and \( x \).
Determine the \( (n+1) \)th derivative of \( \sin x \). Since derivatives of \( \sin x \) cycle every 4 steps: \[ f^{(1)}(x) = \cos x, \quad f^{(2)}(x) = -\sin x, \quad f^{(3)}(x) = -\cos x, \quad f^{(4)}(x) = \sin x, \quad \ldots \] Use this cyclic pattern to express \( f^{(n+1)}(c) \) in terms of \( \sin c \) or \( \cos c \) with appropriate sign.
Substitute the expression for \( f^{(n+1)}(c) \) back into the remainder formula: \[ R_n(x) = \frac{f^{(n+1)}(c)}{(n+1)!} x^{n+1} \] where \( f^{(n+1)}(c) \) is one of \( \sin c, \cos c, -\sin c, -\cos c \) depending on \( n+1 \) modulo 4.
Summarize the remainder term for general \( n \) as: \[ R_n(x) = \frac{\pm \sin c \text{ or } \pm \cos c}{(n+1)!} x^{n+1} \quad \text{for some } c \in (0, x) \] This expresses the remainder for the nth-order Taylor polynomial of \( \sin x \) centered at 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial and Taylor Series

A Taylor polynomial of order n approximates a function near a point a using the function's derivatives up to order n at a. The Taylor series is the infinite sum of these polynomials, representing the function exactly if it converges. For f(x) = sin x at a = 0, the Taylor series uses derivatives of sine evaluated at zero.
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Remainder Term (Lagrange Form)

The remainder term Rₙ measures the error between the function and its nth-order Taylor polynomial. The Lagrange form expresses Rₙ as a function involving the (n+1)th derivative evaluated at some point between a and x, multiplied by (x - a)^(n+1)/(n+1)!. This helps bound or express the error explicitly.
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Alternating Series Remainder

Derivatives of sin x

The derivatives of sin x cycle every four steps: sin x, cos x, -sin x, -cos x, then repeat. This periodic pattern simplifies finding the (n+1)th derivative needed for the remainder term. Evaluating these derivatives at a = 0 gives values of 0, ±1, which are essential for expressing the remainder.
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Derivative of the Natural Exponential Function (e^x)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Remainders Find the remainder in the Taylor series centered at the point a for the following functions. Then show that lim ₙ→∞ Rₙ(x)=0, for all x in the interval of convergence.


f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.


∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!

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Textbook Question

How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.


√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2 on [−0.1,0.1]

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.


e⁰ᐧ²⁵, n=4

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Textbook Question

Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation


a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.


b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.


c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.


f(x) = cos x, a = π/4; approximate cos (0.24π)

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