To show that \(\lim_{n \to \infty} R_n(x) = 0\) for all \(x\) in the interval of convergence, analyze the absolute value: \[|R_n(x)| = \left| \frac{e^{-c}}{(n+1)!} x^{n+1} \right| \leq \frac{e^{-|c|}}{(n+1)!} |x|^{n+1}.\] Since \(e^{-c}\) is bounded and factorial growth in the denominator dominates any power of \(x\), the limit of \(R_n(x)\) as \(n \to \infty\) is zero for all real \(x\).