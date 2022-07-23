Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
∞
Σ x⁴ᵏ/k²
k = 1
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
∞
Σ x⁴ᵏ/k²
k = 1
Find the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions. Find an upper bound for the magnitude of the remainder on the given interval for the given value of n. (The bound is not unique.)
ƒ(x) = ln (1 - x); bound R₃(x), for |x| < 1/2
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
x +x³/3 +x⁵/5 +x⁷/7 + ...
Radius and interval of convergence Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine the radius of convergence of the following power series. Test the endpoints to determine the interval of convergence, when appropriate.
∞
Σ (x/9)³ᵏ
k = 0
Taylor series
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 1
ƒ(x) = eˣ, a = 0; e-0.08
a. Find the Taylor polynomials of order n = 1 and n = 2 for the given functions centered at the given point a.