To find an upper bound for \(|R_3(x)|\) on the interval \(|x| < \frac{1}{2}\), note that \(c\) lies between \(0\) and \(x\), so \(|c| < \frac{1}{2}\). Use this to find the maximum value of \(\frac{1}{|1 - c|^4}\) on this interval, then multiply by \(\frac{|x|^4}{4!}\) and the absolute value of the constant to get the bound.