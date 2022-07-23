Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]
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{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
{(eˣ−1)/x if x ≠ 1, 1 if x = 1
How would you approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ⁶ using the Taylor series for eˣ?