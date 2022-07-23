Textbook Question
Suppose the power series ∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ(x−a)ᵏ has an interval of convergence of (−3,7]. Find the center a and the radius of convergence R.
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Suppose the power series ∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ(x−a)ᵏ has an interval of convergence of (−3,7]. Find the center a and the radius of convergence R.
The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]
How would you approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ⁶ using the Taylor series for eˣ?