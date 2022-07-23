Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.3.39
Chapter 11, Problem 11.3.39

Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.


{(eˣ−1)/x if x ≠ 1, 1 if x = 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Taylor series expansion of the exponential function centered at 0: \(e^{x} = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{x^{n}}{n!} = 1 + x + \frac{x^{2}}{2!} + \frac{x^{3}}{3!} + \frac{x^{4}}{4!} + \cdots\).
Substitute this series into the given function \(\frac{e^{x} - 1}{x}\) for \(x \neq 0\). This gives: \(\frac{e^{x} - 1}{x} = \frac{\left(1 + x + \frac{x^{2}}{2!} + \frac{x^{3}}{3!} + \cdots \right) - 1}{x}\).
Simplify the numerator by canceling the 1's: \(\frac{x + \frac{x^{2}}{2!} + \frac{x^{3}}{3!} + \cdots}{x}\).
Divide each term in the numerator by \(x\): \(1 + \frac{x}{2!} + \frac{x^{2}}{3!} + \frac{x^{3}}{4!} + \cdots\).
Write out the first four nonzero terms explicitly: \(1 + \frac{x}{2} + \frac{x^{2}}{6} + \frac{x^{3}}{24}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion

A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives at a single point, usually centered at zero (Maclaurin series). It approximates functions locally and helps express complicated functions as polynomials, making analysis and computation easier.
Recommended video:
08:42
Taylor Series

Manipulating Series and Handling Indeterminate Forms

When a function involves expressions like (e^x - 1)/x, direct substitution at x=0 leads to an indeterminate form 0/0. Using the Taylor series for e^x, we expand numerator and denominator terms, then simplify by dividing series to find a valid series representation around zero.
Recommended video:
06:45
Intro to Series: Partial Sums

Piecewise Function and Continuity at a Point

The function is defined differently at x=1 and elsewhere, requiring careful consideration of limits and continuity. Understanding how the series expansion matches the function's value at the point ensures the series correctly represents the function, especially when the function is defined piecewise.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose the power series ∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ(x−a)ᵏ has an interval of convergence of (−3,7]. Find the center a and the radius of convergence R.

40
views
Textbook Question

The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.

69
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.


sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]

87
views
Textbook Question

How would you approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ⁶ using the Taylor series for eˣ?

86
views