Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sin 20°
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sin 20°
Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1/2 tan⁻¹ x dx
Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = 1/(4 + x²), a = 0
Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1 x cos x dx
Convergence Write the remainder term Rₙ(x) for the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then show that lim ₙ → ∞ |Rₙ(x)| = 0, for all x in the given interval.
ƒ(x) = sinh x + cosh x, a = 0, - ∞ < x < ∞
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = cos⁻¹ x, n = 2, a = 1/2