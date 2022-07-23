{Use of Tech} Binomial series
a. Find the first four nonzero terms of the binomial series centered at 0 for the given function.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
a. Find the first four nonzero terms of the binomial series centered at 0 for the given function.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The function f(x) = √x has a Taylor series centered at 0.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = eˣ ≈ 1 + x