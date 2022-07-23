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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.4.81c
Chapter 11, Problem 11.4.81c

{Use of Tech} Bessel functions Bessel functions arise in the study of wave propagation in circular geometries (for example, waves on a circular drum head). They are conveniently defined as power series. One of an infinite family of Bessel functions is
J₀(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (−1)ᵏ/(2²ᵏ(k!)²) x²ᵏ
c. Differentiate J₀ twice and show (by keeping terms through x⁶) that J₀ satisfies the equation x² y′′(x) + xy′(x) + x²y(x)=0.

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Start with the given power series for the Bessel function of order zero: \[J_0(x) = \sum_{k=0}^\infty \frac{(-1)^k}{2^{2k} (k!)^2} x^{2k}.\] Write out the terms explicitly up to the power \(x^6\) to work with a finite polynomial approximation.
Differentiate \(J_0(x)\) term-by-term to find the first derivative \(J_0'(x)\). Use the power rule for differentiation: \[\frac{d}{dx} x^{2k} = 2k x^{2k-1}.\] Keep terms up to the power \(x^5\) since differentiating reduces the power by one.
Differentiate \(J_0'(x)\) term-by-term again to find the second derivative \(J_0''(x)\). Apply the power rule once more: \[\frac{d}{dx} x^{m} = m x^{m-1}.\] Keep terms up to the power \(x^4\) because the second derivative reduces the power by two from the original series.
Substitute \(J_0(x)\), \(J_0'(x)\), and \(J_0''(x)\) into the differential equation: \[x^2 J_0''(x) + x J_0'(x) + x^2 J_0(x) = 0.\] Multiply each derivative by the appropriate powers of \(x\) as indicated, and combine like terms by powers of \(x\) up to \(x^6\).
Verify that the sum of all terms up to \(x^6\) cancels out to zero, confirming that the truncated series satisfies the differential equation approximately. This demonstrates that \(J_0(x)\) is a solution to the Bessel differential equation up to the considered order.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation

A power series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms involving powers of the variable. For Bessel functions, this series form allows term-by-term differentiation and approximation by truncating after a finite number of terms, which is essential for verifying differential equations approximately.
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Intro to Power Series

Differentiation of Power Series

Differentiating a power series involves differentiating each term individually, which is valid within the radius of convergence. This process helps find the first and second derivatives of J₀(x) by applying standard differentiation rules to each power term, enabling substitution into the differential equation.
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Intro to Power Series

Bessel's Differential Equation

Bessel functions satisfy a specific second-order linear differential equation, here given as x²y'' + xy' + x²y = 0. Showing that the differentiated series satisfies this equation confirms the function's validity as a solution, linking the power series form to the underlying physical and mathematical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. Only even powers of x appear in the nth−order Taylor polynomial for f(x)=√(1+x²) centered at 0.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

c. If f has a Taylor series that converges only on (−2,2), then f(x²) has a Taylor series that also converges only on (−2,2).

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.


f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0

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Textbook Question

Taylor series and interval of convergence


c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.


f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals

S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt

c. Use the polynomials in part (b) to approximate S(0.05) and C(−0.25).

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Textbook Question

Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.


d. 1/(1 + 2x)


A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²

B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²

C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2

D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²

E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²

F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²

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