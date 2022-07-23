Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Only even powers of x appear in the nth−order Taylor polynomial for f(x)=√(1+x²) centered at 0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Only even powers of x appear in the nth−order Taylor polynomial for f(x)=√(1+x²) centered at 0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Suppose f'' is continuous on an interval that contains a, where f has an inflection point at a. Then the second−order Taylor polynomial for f at a is linear.
{Use of Tech} Bessel functions Bessel functions arise in the study of wave propagation in circular geometries (for example, waves on a circular drum head). They are conveniently defined as power series. One of an infinite family of Bessel functions is
J₀(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (−1)ᵏ/(2²ᵏ(k!)²) x²ᵏ
c. Differentiate J₀ twice and show (by keeping terms through x⁶) that J₀ satisfies the equation x² y′′(x) + xy′(x) + x²y(x)=0.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.
d. 1/(1 + 2x)
A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²
B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²
C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2
D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²
E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²
F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If f(x)=∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ xᵏ=0, for all x on an interval (−a, a), then cₖ = 0, for all k.