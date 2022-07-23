Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If f has a Taylor series that converges only on (−2,2), then f(x²) has a Taylor series that also converges only on (−2,2).
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Bessel functions Bessel functions arise in the study of wave propagation in circular geometries (for example, waves on a circular drum head). They are conveniently defined as power series. One of an infinite family of Bessel functions is
J₀(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (−1)ᵏ/(2²ᵏ(k!)²) x²ᵏ
c. Differentiate J₀ twice and show (by keeping terms through x⁶) that J₀ satisfies the equation x² y′′(x) + xy′(x) + x²y(x)=0.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
c. Use the polynomials in part (b) to approximate S(0.05) and C(−0.25).