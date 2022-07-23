Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = 8x^(3/2), a=1; approximate 8 ⋅ 1.1^(3/2)
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Key Concepts
Linear Approximation (Linearization)
Quadratic Approximation (Second-Order Taylor Polynomial)
Derivative and Higher-Order Derivatives
Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = tan⁻¹(4x), a = 0
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² sin x² dx
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, …, p₅ centered at a=0 for f(x)=e⁻ˣ
Evaluating an infinite series Let f(x) = (eˣ − 1)/x, for x ≠ 0, and f(0)=1. Use the Taylor series for f centered at 0 to evaluate f(1) and to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₀∞ 1/(k+1)!
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)