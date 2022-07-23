Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, …, p₅ centered at a=0 for f(x)=e⁻ˣ
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Key Concepts
Taylor Polynomials
Linear and Quadratic Approximations
Evaluating and Using Taylor Polynomials for Approximation
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = 8x^(3/2), a=1; approximate 8 ⋅ 1.1^(3/2)
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² sin x² dx
Use the Taylor series for cos x centered at 0 to verify that lim ₓ→ₐ (1− cos x)/x = 0.
Evaluating an infinite series Let f(x) = (eˣ − 1)/x, for x ≠ 0, and f(0)=1. Use the Taylor series for f centered at 0 to evaluate f(1) and to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₀∞ 1/(k+1)!
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₂∞ ((x+3)ᵏ)/(k łn²k)