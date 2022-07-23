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Ch. 11 - Power Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 11 - Power SeriesProblem 11.1.21
Chapter 11, Problem 11.1.21

Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation


a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.


b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.


c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.


Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, p₂, and p₃ centered at a=1 for f(x)=x³.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the Taylor polynomials of degrees 1, 2, and 3 (denoted as \(p_1\), \(p_2\), and \(p_3\)) centered at \(a=1\) for the function \(f(x) = x^3\). Taylor polynomials approximate a function near a point using derivatives at that point.
Step 2: Recall the Taylor polynomial formula centered at \(a\): \[ P_n(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a) + \frac{f''(a)}{2!}(x - a)^2 + \cdots + \frac{f^{(n)}(a)}{n!}(x - a)^n \] We will need to compute derivatives of \(f(x)\) up to the third order and evaluate them at \(x = 1\).
Step 3: Compute the derivatives of \(f(x) = x^3\): - First derivative: \(f'(x) = 3x^2\) - Second derivative: \(f''(x) = 6x\) - Third derivative: \(f^{(3)}(x) = 6\) Then evaluate each at \(x=1\): - \(f(1) = 1^3 = 1\) - \(f'(1) = 3(1)^2 = 3\) - \(f''(1) = 6(1) = 6\) - \(f^{(3)}(1) = 6\)
Step 4: Write the Taylor polynomials using the formula: - Linear polynomial (\(p_1\)): \[ p_1(x) = f(1) + f'(1)(x - 1) \] - Quadratic polynomial (\(p_2\)): \[ p_2(x) = p_1(x) + \frac{f''(1)}{2!}(x - 1)^2 \] - Cubic polynomial (\(p_3\)): \[ p_3(x) = p_2(x) + \frac{f^{(3)}(1)}{3!}(x - 1)^3 \]
Step 5: To approximate values near \(x=1\), substitute the desired \(x\) value into \(p_1(x)\) and \(p_2(x)\) for linear and quadratic approximations respectively, and into \(p_3(x)\) for the cubic approximation. This will give increasingly accurate estimates of \(f(x)\) near \(x=1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomials

Taylor polynomials approximate a function near a point by using derivatives at that point. The nth-degree Taylor polynomial uses derivatives up to order n to create a polynomial that closely matches the function's behavior near the center. For example, the first-degree polynomial is a linear approximation, while higher degrees provide better accuracy.
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Linear and Quadratic Approximations

Linear approximation uses the first-degree Taylor polynomial to estimate function values near a point, relying on the function's value and first derivative. Quadratic approximation extends this by including the second derivative, forming a second-degree polynomial that captures curvature, improving the estimate's accuracy near the center.
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Derivatives and Their Role in Approximation

Derivatives measure how a function changes and are essential for constructing Taylor polynomials. The value of the function and its derivatives at the center point determine the coefficients of the approximating polynomial, enabling the polynomial to mimic the function's slope, curvature, and higher-order behavior near that point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)

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Textbook Question

Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.

∑ₖ₌₁∞ (x²ᵏ)/k

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials


a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.


b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.


f(x)=sin x, a=π/4

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Textbook Question

Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.

lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x

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Textbook Question

Combining power series Use the geometric series


f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,


to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.


g(x) = x³/(1 − x)

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Textbook Question

Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.


g(x) = 2/(1 − 2x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 − 2x)

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