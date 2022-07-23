Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, p₂, and p₃ centered at a=1 for f(x)=x³.
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Key Concepts
Taylor Polynomials
Linear and Quadratic Approximations
Derivatives and Their Role in Approximation
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (x²ᵏ)/k
{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials
a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.
b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.
f(x)=sin x, a=π/4
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − e⁻ˣ)/x
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = 2/(1 − 2x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 − 2x)